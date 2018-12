An outdoor holiday market in downtown Washington has become a popular annual tradition. Every holiday season for the past 14 years, small business owners from across the U.S. and overseas come to the heart of the nation’s capital to sell their crafts in a festive, village environment. Visitors from all corners of the U.S. get to enjoy live music, exotic street food and the opportunity to meet the artisans who made the one-of-a-kind products they're purchasing. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more.