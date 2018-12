When she emerged from obscurity in the rock formations of South Dakota in the early 1990s, the world's largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton began a long legal and physical journey. Known as Sue, after paleontologist Sue Hendrickson who discovered the skeleton, the well-preserved specimen arrived as the star attraction at Chicago's Field Museum in 2000. But as VOA's Kane Farabaugh reports, after a nearly year-long transition, Sue has taken on a new look.