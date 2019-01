Thai authorities allowed a Saudi woman held in a Bangkok airport to leave under the care of the United Nations refugee agency while she seeks asylum in a third country. The 18-year-old Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun, arrived to Thailand from Kuwait on Saturday and was detained by the Thai authorities at the airport in Bangkok and was slated for deportation to Kuwait. She was released to the UNHCR after an international outcry. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has this story.