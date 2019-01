Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rejected U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton's demand that Turkey does not harm Kurdish fighters in Syria after a withdrawal of U.S. troops from the area. In a speech Tuesday in Ankara, Erdogan said Turkey will send forces to northern Syria to fight Islamic State, as well as Kurdish groups People's Protection Units or YPG and the Democratic Union Party or PYD. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.