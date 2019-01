Alarming reports by the US and the UN paint a gloomy picture of earth's future if we do not reduce burning carbon for energy. On Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren, Dr. Judith Curry, former chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology said, "There’s no question that all things being equal, more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will have a warming effect. The issue is how much." Airdate: January 8, 2019