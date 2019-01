For over 50 years, Oscar winning filmmaker and actor Clint Eastwood has portrayed tough characters -- bounty hunters, police detectives and macho heart throbs. In his latest movie, The Mule, the octogenarian now softens his masculine persona to interpret a frail old man, whose financial hardship forces him to take up a job as a drug courier, a 'mule,' for a Mexican drug cartel. VOA’s Penelope Poulou has more.