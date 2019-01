Preliminary numbers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) suggest that the population of domesticated US honeybees is still declining. The loss in pollinators is due in part to the effects of pesticides but also to natural stressors like the varroa mite, which can infect whole bee colonies. To learn more about how to monitor the health of hives, researchers and the computer technology company Oracle are joining forces. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.