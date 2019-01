William Barr, who was nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump to be the next attorney general says Russia is a "potent rival of our country," but not as dangerous as China. Barr was questioned by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday at the first of his confirmation hearings. He said Russia is less powerful than it was during the Cold War, but its president, Vladimir Putin, is working to increase Moscow's influence in the world. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.