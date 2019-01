Tighter laws in several states ruled by Hindu nationalist governments to protect cows, which Hindus consider holy, have had a fallout: more than five million stray cows roam the countryside as farmers abandon aging animals which they once sold. Experts warn the growing problem poses a threat to India's rural economy as the stray animals cause losses for farmers in thousands of villages. Anjana Pasricha visited Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, where the problem is the most intense.