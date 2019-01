Amid ongoing deadly violence in Afghanistan, the country's Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah is calling on the U.S. and the world not to give up on his people. President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration with the 17-year U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan and is considering a major withdrawal of U.S. troops, with the Taliban carrying out daring attacks while holding peace talks with U.S. officials. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.