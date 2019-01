A Christian woman who spent eight years on death row in Pakistan on charges of blasphemy, is expected to leave the country after the Supreme Court upheld her acquittal on Tuesday. Asia Bibi was convicted of blasphemy and sentenced to death in 2010 and acquitted last October. Pakistan's top court rejected a review petition in the emotionally charged case, paving the way for Bibi to leave the country. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.