Governor of Virginia Ralph Northam, a Democrat, is under pressure to resign after a conservative website published a photo from his medical school yearbook showing an unidentified person in blackface and an unidentified person in a Ku Klux Klan hood on Northam's page. Northam has denied being either of the people in the photo but has acknowledged darkening his face in a Michael Jackson dance contest in 1984. VOA'S Zlatica Hoke reports.