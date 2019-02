In a dramatic turn of events over the past few weeks, the White House has shown it has run out of patience with Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s legitimate leader and pressing Maduro to step down. The Trump administration imposed sanctions against the state oil company, PDVSA, and even suggested it might consider a military option to resolve what has been described as a humanitarian catastrophe. Igor Tsikhanenka reports.