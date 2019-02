Kremlin officials and Russian state media portray Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro as the country's legitimate leader, even though the United States and a host of other countries have declared him illegitimate and recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's interim president. Russian media refer to the anti-Maduro demonstrators as extremists acting under the influence of the United States. With Alvaro Algarra in Caracas, VOA's Ihar Tsikhanenka reports from Washington.