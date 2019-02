U.S. President Donald Trump insists the wall on the border with Mexico will be built even if Congress does not approve the funds he wants for it. U.S. congressional leaders said Tuesday they have agreed on the foundation for a federal budget deal and are urging the president to sign it. Trump said he is not happy with the deal, but will decide whether to sign it once he learn all the details. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports both sides had to make major concessions to reach an agreement.