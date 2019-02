Pressure is growing on the European Union to formally back Venezuela's opposition, after three EU lawmakers were refused entry to the country — accused of having conspiratorial aims.' The diplomatic snub has triggered calls for Brussels to take a stronger stand against the government of disputed President Nicholas Maduro. The U.S. and many allies have recognized the opposition leader, Juan Guaido, as president, after accusations of vote rigging in last year's election. Henry Ridgwell reports.