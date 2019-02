Vietnam, which is hosting the second Trump-Kim summit, was once divided between North and South; now it’s united. It was once at war with the U.S.; now it’s a friend. And it is a socialist country that has made economic reforms. All of that makes Vietnam an intriguing economic and political model for North Korea. But it’s not clear if North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sees it that way, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Hanoi.