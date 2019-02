On February 26, 2019 the Grand Canyon celebrates 100 years since its designation as a national park. But as one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, the ancient site has inspired adventurers, poets and painters for hundreds of years. Whether looking down from its massive rim or up from the rushing waters of the Colorado River, it's easy to see how it got its name. National parks traveler Mikah Meyer explored the site during an eight-day trip. He shared highlights with VOA’s Julie Taboh.