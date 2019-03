Artists James Terrell and Zsudayka Nzinga Terrell have been on a long quest to explore their identity and express it in their art works. The artists are both descendants of Africans who were brought to America and sold as slaves. Faiza Elmasry visited The Center for the Arts in Manassas, VA to see the artists’ latest exhibit, 'Born at the Bottom of the Ship.' Faith Lapidus narrates.