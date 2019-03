A Tanzanian woman is traveling around Africa showcasing her soccer ball juggling skills as a way to feed her family. Her video clips have gone viral on social media and captivated the hearts of many people in the continent and beyond. This month, one of her clips caught the eye of U.S. president Donald Trump who tweeted "Amazing!" Lameck Masina caught up with her in the Malawi capital, Lilongwe, and filed this report.