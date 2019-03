People from more than 30 nations were killed in a plane crash in Ethiopia early Sunday, including eight Americans. Officials are investigating what caused the Boeing 737-MAX 8, en route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, Kenya, to crash shortly after takeoff. All 157 people on board died in the crash near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of the capital Addis Ababa. The same model aircraft crashed in October in Indonesia. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.