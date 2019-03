The crash of the Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 early Sunday, less than five months after the same model aircraft crashed in Indonesia, has raised questions about its safety. Some airlines around the world have grounded their fleets of Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft following Sunday's crash, but airlines in the United States have not. Experts say the new 737 Max 8 has a different operating system from previous 737 models. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.