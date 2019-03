Most Venezuelans continue to endure life without electricity. Schools and businesses are closed, stores and supermarkets are nonoperational, and hundreds of Venezuelans are seeking water and cellular signals throughout Caracas. President-in-dispute Nicolas Maduro assures his people the power grid problem is a result of U.S. cyberattacks, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blames Maduro's socialist administration. Cristina Caicedo Smit reports.