Abortion is legal in South Africa for up to 20 weeks into a pregnancy, and is provided for free at government-run clinics. However, getting a safe, legal abortion is a challenge. Many women face harsh stigma for seeking them, or resistance from health workers who oppose abortion. As a result, more than half of all South African abortions end up being performed by unlicensed, backstreet providers. VOA's Anita Powell reports from the area.