The spread of invasive water hyacinths in and around Cameroon's port city of Douala is causing problems for residents. The hyacinths' stubborn growth hampers shipping, reduces fish catches, blocks streams and invades houses. But local NGOs are working to clean them up and artists are finding new uses for the hyacinths. Moki Edwin Kindzeka narrates this report by Anne Mireille Nzouankeu from Cameroon's port city of Douala.