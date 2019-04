The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Turkey's ruling party faced tough competition in Sunday's municipal elections. Voters elected mayors, assembly members, administrators and councilors for cities, neighborhoods and districts. The poll is widely seen as a referendum on Turkey's populist president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. VOA Kurdish and Turkish language service reporters spoke to voters at the polls Sunday. Zlatica Hoke has this story.