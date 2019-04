Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Military Council, Mohamed Hamdan Daqlu, met on Sunday with U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Khartoum Steven Koutsis. The council said in a statement that Daqlu acquainted the U.S. diplomat with the development of situations in the country, the reasons behind the formation of the transitional military council, and the steps made by the council to preserve security and stability in Sudan. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.