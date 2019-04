The number of measles cases in the United States has soared to more than 460, the highest number since 1991. More than half of the cases are in New York, where 21 people had to be hospitalized, five of them in intensive care. Last week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared measles a public health emergency, and has ordered mandatory vaccination in parts of the city. VOA Zlatica Hoke reports measles cases are up 300 percent worldwide this year, according to the World Health Organization.