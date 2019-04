People around the world have condemned terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka that have killed at least 290 people and injured about 500 others on Easter morning. A series of explosions were reported in several churches and luxury hotels in the capital Colombo and the cities of Negombo and Batticaloa. Officials say about 30 foreign nationals were among those killed. VOA's Zlatica Hoke police have arrested several suspects in connection with the violence during the most important Christian holiday.