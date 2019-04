It has been more than six years since the Russian government passed the Dima Yakovlev Law, banning U.S. citizens from adopting Russian children. The controversial measure was informally named after a Russian orphan who died of heat stroke after being left in a parked car by his American adoptive father. Critics say the law was a mere political response to U.S. sanctions on Russia. Adoptive parents and experts talked to VOA’s Igor Tsikhanenka in Moscow about how the law has changed their lives.