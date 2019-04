An independent U.S. watchdog group labeled sixteen nations Monday as "countries of particular concern" for engaging in "systematic, ongoing, egregious violations" of religious freedom. The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom cited China as one the worst violators, detaining between 800,000 and two million adult Uighur Muslims in concentration camps and relegating some of their children to orphanages. VOA’s Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.