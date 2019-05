An autonomous ethnic army inside Myanmar with direct connections to China! In Myanmar’s Shan State, the United Wa State Army (UWSA) recently celebrated three decades of peace and autonomy since 1989, when the Communist Party of Burma was ousted and the new leaders formed what is now Myanmar’s largest ethnic faction. With shared culture and business interests with China, the UWSA is seen as an example for smaller ethnic armies also seeking autonomy within Myanmar. Steve Sandford reports for VOA.