The Trump administration has instructed former White House counsel Don McGahn to defy a subpoena to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. Lawmakers want to question McGahn, a key figure in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation or Russia's interference with the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The Department of Justice agrees that as a former senior adviser to U.S. President Trump, McGahn is not legally required to appear before Congress. VOA'S Zlatica Hoke reports.