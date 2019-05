A French court has ordered the resumption of life-support for a Frenchman who was taken off that support early Monday. He has been in a vegetative state since a motorcycle accident in 2008. Vincent Lambert, a 42-year-old quadriplegic, has severe brain damage, but can breathe without a respirator. Lambert's case has divided his family and the country, with the latest court order renewing a fierce debate over the right to die. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.