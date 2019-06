The Chai Spot is a café in New York City's "Little Italy" neighborhood that serves a variety of Pakistani chai in a very colorful and cozy environment. It is also the spot that brought two people together as husband and wife, across two very different cultures and families. Khalida and David think chai cafes could help other people find happiness too. Kalsoom Kakar recently visited The Chai Spot and filed this report narrated by Niala Mohammad.