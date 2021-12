The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be leaning toward upholding a Mississippi abortion law. The questions presented are: Are all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions unconstitutional? Should the validity of a pre-viability law that protects women's health, the dignity of unborn children, and the integrity of the medical profession andcsociety be analyzed under Casey's "undue burden" standard or Hellerstedt's balancing of benefits and burdens.