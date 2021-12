Border Crossings: Jake Shimabukuro

Ukulele superstar Jake Shimabukuro is back touring in support of his last studio album, “Trio” and his new studio album, “Jake and Friends.” This is his most creatively ambitious album to-date, featuring a who’s who of music royalty which includes Willie Nelson, Bette Midler, Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Loggins, Moon Taxi, Michael McDonald, Vince Gill and Amy Grant, Jon Anderson, Ziggy Marley, Warren Haynes, Jack Johnson, Billy Strings, and many more.