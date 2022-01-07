Weathering the Storm - Part 2
VOA Connect Episode 208 - On a special edition of VOA Connect, we look at the devastating effects of climate change on Native Americans on coastal Louisiana where many residents will have to resettle as their land is disappearing under water.
