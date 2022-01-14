Artistic Justice
We meet a man wrongfully sent to prison, where the power of art helped set him free. Find out how he was able to use his talent in prison to reclaim his life. Reporter/Camera: Aaron Fedor, Producer: Kathleen McLaughlin, Editor: Kyle Dubiel, Adapted by: Jacquelyn De Phillips
Episodes
-
January 14, 2022
The Power of Choice
-
January 14, 2022
Freedom on Wheels
-
January 14, 2022
Jainism
-
January 07, 2022
Weathering the Storm - Part 2
-
December 24, 2021
Celebrating the Holidays
-
December 24, 2021
It’s A Wonderful Life