Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News

VOA Connect

Artistic Justice

Artistic Justice
Embed
Artistic Justice

No media source currently available

0:00 0:11:02 0:00
Direct link
Read Transcript

We meet a man wrongfully sent to prison, where the power of art helped set him free. Find out how he was able to use his talent in prison to reclaim his life. Reporter/Camera: Aaron Fedor, Producer: Kathleen McLaughlin, Editor: Kyle Dubiel, Adapted by: Jacquelyn De Phillips

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG