Around the Horn

We visit a brewing company in Groveland, California where co-owner Rachel Sabatine tells us her story of starting a new business with her husband during the pandemic. Find out why they decided to move forward with their brewery and how the community supported them. Reporter/Camera: Michelle Quinn, Producer/Editor: Elizabeth Lee

