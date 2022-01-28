TechCircle
Meet Irfan Yuksel, CEO and Co-founder of TechCircle, an IT company training boot camp. Learn his story coming to the U.S as an immigrant and why he hopes to inspire people from any background to get a second chance to break into the tech industry. Reporter: Enming Liu, Stella Hsu, Camera/Editor: Enming Liu
