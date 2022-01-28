Gotham Depo Moto Storage
Ronnie Pichson and Stefon Davis went from the fashion industry to motorcycle garage owners during the pandemic. Find out how COVID made them rethink their careers and how their eye for aesthetics has helped them with a one-of-a-kind bike storage with added services to attract more clients. Reporter: Anna Nelson, Camera: Vladimir Badikov, Editor: Natalia Latukhina
