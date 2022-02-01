Border Crossings: Morgxn
Singer/Songwriter Morgx’s new single “The Way It Was” is on his Meridian Vol. 2 EP that was released in November of 2021. Morgxn teamed up with LGBTQ+ nonprofit support organization “The Trevor Project" offering a 24/7 hotline and trained counselors to LGBTQ+ youth and donating a portion of the sales from his new merchandise to the organization.
