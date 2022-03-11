Bringing to Light

Show more Show less

Well, this is where I live. It’s a little bit steppy on because I can’t even put my shoes on. Right here, this is where I sleep. So, I got the TV. I got my heater.

BLOCK A





((NATS))

((Denise

Tiny Home Village Resident))

Well, this is where I live. It’s a little bit steppy on because I can’t even put my shoes on. Right here, this is where I sleep. So, I got the TV. I got my heater and I got my air conditioning, smoke detector and I am very comfortable here.

((Denise

Tiny Home Village Resident))

I come from Palm Springs. I was living out there for a while, homeless. I was going through a lot of stuff. I lost my son and my other son, he got into some trouble. Some things happened in my personal life. So, I was trying to get out. Just didn’t want to be there no more.

((NATS))

((Denise

Tiny Home Village Resident))

And when I came out here, I was staying at the Union Station for like, maybe, like around four or five days. And then I ran into a friend. And he actually helped me get into the village and we both signed up. And he also stays here too and we both pulled through it.

((NATS))

((Denise

Tiny Home Village Resident))

This is where we eat. We get our breakfast, lunch, dinner. I’ll get some eggs, eggs with bell peppers, cheese and potatoes mixed, or a burrito sometimes, a breakfast burrito, or sometimes we get oatmeal.

((Mitch O’Farrell

Los Angeles Councilmember))

And we call them Tiny Home Villages. There are nine in the city. There are two in my district. This is really a leg up to get people stable, a sense of stability, a sense of purpose and belonging to, you know, a family if you will. Family units are formed here through friendships and really good services that are offered to make sure people understand what it’s going to take to be reincorporated into the mainstream of society. It’s an investment in people. It’s an investment in human beings.

((Tyler Kirkpatrick

Urban Alchemy, Non-profit services))

Here, it allows people to be safe from abuse. It allows people to have their own unit, where they can control the temperature of their space. This is an environment that is set to help people find their dignity and humanity.

((Denise

Tiny Home Village Resident))

That shower right there is neat. They started telling me I had to use it. I couldn’t be using these ones because I am stepping up and down. But this one’s awesome. And then they’re always so clean. Right after you shower, bam! They clean it up. And they always have everything, everything. They got the towel in here, you see? Yeah. They got the handicap chair. I don’t use it but I love that shower head. Darn, that shower head is the bomb!

((NATS: Denise and Reporter))

So, when I shower, I make sure I last like a half an hour, 40 minutes. Yeah.

Do you like it?

I love it.

Yeah?

It’s neat. No interruptions, no nothing. So, it’s pretty cool.

((NATS: Denise, Mitch O’Farrell and Employees))

Hi Denise. How are you?

Fine.

How are you feeling? How are you doing?

I’m feeling okay.

Okay. All right.

I’m trying to get into school but all that education, I don’t know about that one.

You can get there.

Yeah.

You can get there, totally get there. And they have tutors. You have a support system and, you know, we would help you with that as well. So, what are some of the things that you are participating in here?

Here and there.

Yeah.

We’re going to start planting plants.

Planting plants?

Yeah.

I love it. Do you know that I’m a gardener?

Really?

I have a backyard garden. I’ve always loved it and it’s my sanity. It’s a lovely thing to plant something and to see it grow.

Yeah, it is.

So, you are talking vegetables or flowers or both?

I’ve planted vegetables before. Bell peppers, cucumbers and corn.

Well, so you have that space. Let’s look at it because I really think it has potential. And you could do, you know, four feet [1.2 m] and four feet. And you could probably get in, you could probably get in 20 boxes here.

You think so?

And you could even plant something along here, just flowers to grow or something and have the vegetables in front.

((NATS))

((Tyler Kirkpatrick

Urban Alchemy, Non-profit services))

Every person here is an adult over the age of 18. All of them have gotten here through some traumatic experience. We understand that the substance abuse, we understand that alcoholism is an escape from whatever that trauma might be. Transition and model that we have here, it’s low barrier. So, we don’t have curfews. Our guidelines around substance abuse or substance use is very different. We don’t kick anybody out for drinking or for doing drugs. As a matter of fact, what we’ve found in this site is that because we are able to keep people safe through the daily checks, by providing test strips for drugs that people might be taking and when folks are in a space where they feel like they are ready to try something different and maybe fight their addiction, we have staff that are immediately available to help them to take whatever next step that is.

((NATS: Gary Montoya and Mitch O’Farrell))

((Gary Montoya

Urban Alchemy, Non-profit services))

We’re doing everything that we can, according to Urban Alchemy, to help the individual and couples to improve their quality of life. Trust, that’s the biggest issue.

Yeah.

And once they trust, sometimes they cry.

Yeah.

And we kind of sit through it with them as they are telling their story.

Sure.

And by them letting us in, now we are better able and equipped to help them. Some of us, familiar with dealing with bipolar, schizophrenia, and so we know what to look for, how to respond. Okay, you are having a bad day, a down day. So, we are going to be real exceptionally nice.

Yes.

((Gary Montoya

Urban Alchemy, Non-profit services))

Yeah, we are going to bring you your food. We are going to motivate you, going to tell you how good you are doing. I am going to the store. You want a soda? Oh man, you’re going to get me a soda? What kind you want, man? Oh, man.

Yeah.

It’s just a soda. It does wonders.

Sometimes it’s the little things.

((Gary Montoya

Urban Alchemy, Non-profit services))

Now they’re going to see how to do this. He didn’t want a job. Now he wants to get a job.

((Denise

Tiny Home Village Resident))

There’s a place right there, you know, an opportunity to switch things around. You know what I am saying? And to, you know, just go buy it.

((Tyler Kirkpatrick

Urban Alchemy, Non-profit services))

Currently, we see about a, I think, about a six month stay. What’s next can mean a lot of things. For some folks, you know, a Section 8 voucher [subsidized housing] comes in place and they are able to move into their own unit. For some folks, they identify along with us that they need a higher level of care, and so they may go to a facility that has mental health support and things like that. For some person, the next step might be back out on the street. The truth is like that’s okay, right? Because none of this stuff is a perfect science. Because all of this work is hard and if we continue shutting things down because it’s not the perfect answer, we don’t even understand human beings.

((Mitch O’Farrell

Los Angeles Councilmember))

These folks have seen enough trauma. They’ve had great challenges and difficulty in their lives. Everyone deserves to be invested in, so they can reach their potential. That’s what makes a society humane and compassionate.

((NATS: LaShornda Young and Resident))

Yes. You want it hotter than that?

No, it’s okay?

It’s good? Okay, well you can always come back if you need something to eat.

That’s okay. Thank you.

((NATS))





((Map: Woodbridge, Virginia))

((Main character: 1 female))

((Sub characters: 2 females))

((NATS))

((Martha Clements

Hairstylist))

Before, I used to cut the hair like this, holding this and then cut up here. But I can’t feel the tension with the scissors here. So now, I do it with the finger out and the tension inside, so I can feel when the scissors start cutting. See? Inside my finger, not outside. That trick I learn it on my own.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Martha Clements

Hairstylist))

My name is Martha Clements. I am a hairstylist. I'm a mother of two and I’ve been blind for 15 years. I have my hair salon here at home at Woodbridge, Virginia.

((NATS: Clements and Client))

Yes.

It’s going to be like higher.

Right there.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Martha Clements

Hairstylist))

I became a hairstylist more than 23 years ago and I became blind in 2005. I had pulmonary embolism. That means I had a blood clot that went to my lungs and my heart. And I was dead for 30 minutes. So, the lack of oxygen killed my optic nerve. The doctors had to do a seven-and-a-half-hour open heart surgery. I woke up three days later, blind. I was very scared. I was devastated.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Maria Schlosser

Client))

Before she became blind, I was, I used to be her client. She does a good job. I feel comfortable and it’s a lot cheaper, too. I just enjoy spending time with her talking and she does my hair. So, that’s why I keep coming back.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Martha Clements

Hairstylist))

After I became blind, everything changed. The distance were different. The taste of the food was different. I even did not recognize voices of my husband or my kids because they sounded different. And I couldn’t do all the things that I wanted to do. I wanted to be a mom again. I wanted to be able to feed my kids and my husband. I wanted to be able to clean my home.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Martha Clements

Hairstylist))

I decided to go to the Virginia School for the Blind in Richmond, Virginia. And it was very scary. I had to live there for nine months. When I was in the school, they always ask of you getting a job. My teacher kept saying, “Why don’t you do hair? That's what you like to do.” I said, “Hello, I am blind. Nobody is going to allow me to do hair.” So, she allowed me to cut her own hair.

((Photo Courtesy: Martha Clements))

Everybody loved her hair. The students and teachers and counselors, people from the library, volunteers, everybody allowed me to cut their hair and practice on their hair.

((end Courtesy))

((NATS: Clements and Maria))

Very nice.

Okay now, I need you to check the back very much. And you need to check the layers, please.

((NATS: Clements))

I usually say to my clients, “If you look good, I look good.” ((Maria Schlosser

Client))

Also, I wanted to say that she's so amazing that I have so much that I have learned from her. I mean she cooks. She does everything, inspires me to do better. She is truly amazing. And it’s a great human being.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((NATS: Clements))

I usually prepare my family's meals by myself.

This is difficult because I don't want to make messes.

And there you go.

To make sure, I have to touch everything, but I wash my hands all the time.

((Martha Clements

Hairstylist))

I am always being a positive person and I try to focus on the good. I do have good days and bad days but I can tell you that it’s been a long road with a lot of practice, a lot of crying. It took me a long time to be in the place that I am right now.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((NATS: Clements))

I crochet scarves for the poor, the homeless.

((NATS/MUSIC))

I make rosaries. We use, Catholics use it to pray but I give it to everybody and I just tell them, “When you see it, please pray for peace in the world.”

((Martha Clements

Hairstylist))

This keeps me busy with my hands doing something and I feel like I'm doing something for somebody else.

((NATS))

((Martha Clements

Hairstylist))

I love to volunteer. I love to help people. In different times, I’m going to different places and volunteer.

((NATS: Clements and Kathy))

Kathy, thank you so much for coming today and be my guardian angel.

You're welcome. It’s a mutual gift, Martha, you know that.

((NATS))

((Kathy Braga

Client))

She did cut my hair prior to her being blind and that's how our relationship really started to grow. My husband gets his haircut by her. And all the ladies at church get their hair done by her. So, she’s got quite a clientele now.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((NATS: Clements and woman))

English? I need you to sign in.

((Betty Maher

Director, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church))

Martha is a marvelous volunteer. And there's always ways to accommodate people with disabilities so that they can fully participate and be valued as a volunteer. I do believe that everyone has a need to be needed. She has incredibly warm personality, so she makes people feel very much at ease. ((NATS: Clements and woman))

You can pray for the peace in the world.

Oh.

((Martha Clements

Hairstylist))

I am in a good place at this time of my life. I am proud blind person. I am a person that knows what I can doing, what I cannot do. And I'm fine with it.

((NATS: Clements))

I am returning these (audio) books to the library, mailing back.

((NATS))

((Martha Clements

Hairstylist))

I am happy because I'm alive. And I'm very thankful to God that I'm able to do all I do.

((NATS))





BLOCK C





((PKG)) THE AGE OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES

((TRT: 04:14))

((Topic Banner: Age of Electric Vehicles))

((Reporter/Camera/Editor: Jeff Swicord))

((Map: Jefferson, Maryland))

((Main character: 1 male))

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Ronald Kaltenbaugh

President, EV Association, DC region))

My journey actually started with solar. Back in 2008, put solar on our house. And then through solar, I met people that are doing EVs [electric vehicles]. The motivation is around climate change. Motivation expanded because it’s just better. It’s fun to play with all the high-tech stuff. And ultimately it will save you money too.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Ronald Kaltenbaugh

President, EV Association, DC region))

This is a Tesla Model 3. Tesla started out with some higher-end sports cars. This is more their more affordable car. And actually, quite frankly, one of the best-selling cars in the world. It’s really picked up in sales quite dramatically.

((Ronald Kaltenbaugh

President, EV Association, DC region))

A couple of things about the car is kind of unique. One of these is these handles right here. The door handles are flush. That’s all about efficiency. And you just push on the back here and the thing pops open and now you can open the door. So, that’s a little bit different but actually a lot of other manufacturers are now copying that because even in a gas car, that’s more efficient, less resistance and so forth.

((Ronald Kaltenbaugh

President, EV Association, DC region))

This car has 18-inch wheels. And it has these plastic covers over the wheels that help with efficiency. Bigger tires are going to take more energy to run the car whether it’s gas or electric. So, you can get, you know, fancy 20-inch wheels on an EV but your range is going to go down.

((NATS))

((Ronald Kaltenbaugh

President, EV Association, DC region))

Most EVs that were designed as an EV from the get-go, not retrofitted from an earlier design, has space up front. And so now I opened up the front trunk or frunk as it’s often called. And it’s not a lot of space. And that’s the front trunk.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Ronald Kaltenbaugh

President, EV Association, DC region))

Charging the car, panels definitely pay for themselves over time.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Text-on-Video:

Annual fuel cost for Tesla Model 3 = $500

Annual fuel cost for similar gas car = $2000

Source: USDOE))

((Ronald Kaltenbaugh

President, EV Association, DC region))

So right now we have a, it’s 30-amp charger. So, the Tesla charges in about pretty much empty. It’s like eight and a half hours or so. They’re very practical today. The biggest obstacles are people just not knowing, you know, how it all works especially on road trips.

((Ronald Kaltenbaugh

President, EV Association, DC region))

It’s a little bit scary at first. And it becomes really a non-

Issue. So, in the Tesla, because they have a very extensive supercharger network which is integrated with the car, I can just tell the car I want to go somewhere.

((NATS: Ronald Kaltenbaugh

Navigate to Boston, Massachusetts.))

((Ronald Kaltenbaugh

President, EV Association, DC region))

So, I told the car to go to Boston and it is going to figure out the route. Now a lot of cars will do that, you know, figure out a route going somewhere but what’s different here is that it’s not only figuring out the route to go but where to stop and charge at Tesla supercharger stations.

((NATS))

((Text-on-Video:

There are over 1200 Tesla supercharger locations in the U.S.))

((Ronald Kaltenbaugh

President, EV Association, DC region))

So, that’s the car telling me my first, where I need to go. And it’s telling me now here is the route and where to stop and charge, how long to charge for. And it did it for me in a few seconds. Now, other cars don’t have, aren’t as this sophisticated yet. A few are but not too many. But there are apps for your smart phone, apps for the web, where you can do basically the same thing, just not quite as integrated.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Text-on-Video:

In 2020, 87% of EV sales worldwide were in China and Europe.))

((Ronald Kaltenbaugh

President, EV Association, DC region))

Why the U.S. is lagging in EV sales as opposed to China and Europe? There is some reasons for that.

((Ronald Kaltenbaugh

President, EV Association, DC region))

The U.S. is much more heavy on SUVs and trucks. Those aren’t going to be the first vehicles to get electrified. Fuel economy rules, they’re stricter in China and in Europe.

((NATS/MUSIC))

((Ronald Kaltenbaugh

President, EV Association, DC region))

The key to being successful is going to be expanding charging, getting charging in low-income areas, around purchase incentives. All those things are going to, you know, work themselves out and eventually we’ll catch up and hopefully surpass them.

((NATS))





((PKG)) CONNECT WITH – OLIVIA DILLON

((TRT: 02:20))

((Topic Banner: Connect with – Olivia Dillon))

((Reporter/Camera: Arturo Martínez))

((Locater: Fallon, Nevada))

((Main character: 1 female))

((NATS))

((Olivia Dillon, Mechanical Engineer))

I'm Olivia Dillon. I'm a fifth generation Nevadan. I am a mechanical engineer, going to graduate school for ocean sciences, to study oceanography and how micro-plastics are affecting our world.

Because of quarantine, I was able to come home and be with my family. And for me, this year, one of the most memorable moments that I will never forget is when I found out I did have COVID. I did get COVID and that was very significant because I felt like I was going through something that a lot of people were afraid of. I was afraid of. My friend's mother had passed from COVID so, there was a lot of fear around getting it and not sure if you were going to end up in the hospital the next day or if you were going to be okay.

You kind of look back at your life and you think: Did I live to the most extent? Do I have anything held back? Do I have anything I need to say to a family or a friend? You know, just in case this doesn't turn out well. I think if I ended up passing away tomorrow, I would feel okay. I have done everything I could, up until this day. So, it encourages me to continue to live like that. So, I don't have any regrets.

Also, this year, there was a lot of like, fear. But I spent a lot of time with myself and out in nature and I will cherish these memories that I made this year more than anything.

You get a lot of joy out of doing the simple things: Growing your own food, taking care of your animals. While I'm here, it's a great opportunity to really connect with the Earth again.

((NATS/MUSIC))



