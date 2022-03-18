Show more Show less

((Topic Banner: Overcoming Cancer))

((Map: San Diego, California))

((Courtesy: Marissa Sacco-Massara))

((Marissa Sacco-Massara

Cancer Survivor))

I was 24 years old

((End Courtesy))

back in October of 2019.

((Courtesy: Marissa Sacco-Massara))

I was taking a shower and I felt a strange lump in one of my breasts that didn’t seem normal. So, I went to my

((End Courtesy))

OB-GYN [obstetrician-gynecologist] and I brought it to her attention

((Courtesy: Marissa Sacco-Massara))

to get it checked out.

((Marissa Sacco-Massara

Cancer Survivor))

I am Marissa Sacco-Massara. I am 26 years old. I live in San Diego, California.

((End Courtesy))

I just kept waiting by the phone. And finally, the phone rang and my heart started racing because I knew it was from the doctor.

((Courtesy: Marissa Sacco-Massara))

She told me it was cancer, breast cancer

((End Courtesy))

that was very fast growing

((Courtesy: Marissa Sacco-Massara))

and it did spread to one of my lymph nodes. And I just started crying out of fear. I didn’t know what was next for me.

((End Courtesy))

Anthony just gave me the biggest hug and said, “I love you and we’re here for you and

((Courtesy: Marissa Sacco-Massara))

I will be here for you every step of the way.”

Never thought about cancer ever.

((End Courtesy))

I didn’t really have a fear of it. I didn’t think that, you know, back then at that age of 24, that I would ever have cancer.

((Courtesy: Marissa Sacco-Massara))

I was sick. I couldn’t get out of bed.

((End Courtesy))

And then when I felt fine,

((Courtesy: Marissa Sacco-Massara))

I had to go right back for another, you know, chemo [therapy session].

((End Courtesy))

Anthony proposed to me back in 2018. So, it’s actually been a few years.

((Courtesy: Marissa Sacco-Massara))

It was up at the Colorado River. And I said yes.

((End Courtesy))

And it was the easiest yes I’ve ever had to say. And unfortunately, we’ve had to push our wedding back a few times because of COVID and because I was going through treatment.

((Courtesy: Marissa Sacco-Massara))

((Anthony Massara

Marissa’s Husband))

I was so positive and so faithful, I didn’t even think about it. I thought, “There’s no way.”

((End Courtesy))

Like I know that the doctor says there’s a chance that it is

((Courtesy: Marissa Sacco-Massara))

but there’s no way. Like that’s not real. That’s not going to happen. She just graduated college. We’re just starting our lives together.

((End Courtesy))

((Marissa Sacco-Massara

Cancer Survivor))

Looking forward to my wedding was really, helped me push through because I had something to look forward to after my journey.

((Anthony Massara

Marissa’s Husband))

The wedding was the best day of my life. I will never forget it. Marissa deserved that wedding more than anything,

((Courtesy: Marissa Sacco-Massara))

especially with everything that she went through.

((Marissa Sacco-Massara

Cancer Survivor))

Going through chemo was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do.

((End Courtesy))

In the beginning, I was scared. I didn’t know. I didn’t want to do it at first. Losing all my eyelashes, my eyebrows, gaining a lot of weight, and going on social media and seeing

((Courtesy: Marissa Sacco-Massara))

old photos of myself before, and of friends, made me really self-conscious.

((End Courtesy))

And I didn’t want to be seen.

((Courtesy: Marissa Sacco-Massara))

((Anthony Massara

Marissa’s Husband))

It definitely brought us even closer.

((End Courtesy))

I didn’t think that we even could be closer. But it just, being there for her through all of that,

((Courtesy: Marissa Sacco-Massara))

I, you know, I’m just so glad that we were able to meet before all of this happened because for me to be able to be there for her

((End Courtesy))

and support her and comfort her through, you know, times of crying and stress and anger and all of that,

((Courtesy: Marissa Sacco-Massara))

just being able to be there for her, meant more than anything.

((Marissa Sacco-Massara

Cancer Survivor))

It changed my perspective on a lot of things.

((End Courtesy))

Not being mad at people.

((Courtesy: Marissa Sacco-Massara))

Loving my family even more and expressing how much I loved them every single day.

((End Courtesy))

And really enjoying every single day with them that I have.

((MUSIC))





