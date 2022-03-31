Border Crossings: Michelle Willis

Singer/Songwriter Michelle Willis sophomore LP, “Just One Voice” will be released April 8. “Just One Voice” invites us into a world of doubt, anxiety, hope, balance and letting go. The LP was written during the intensity of non-stop travel, penned from the cramped seats of buses, planes and countless green rooms.
