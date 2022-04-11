Border Crossings: Erin & The Wildfire Band

Rising indie-pop band, Erin & The Wildfire have recently released their anticipated sophomore album “Touchy Feely.” The band recorded the album in the summer of 2021, after nearly a year and a half of virtual songwriting and collaboration during the pandemic.
