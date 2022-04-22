Border Crossings: MacKenzie Grant

Show more Show less

Nashville-based singer, songwriter and music MacKenzie Grant has recently released her sophomore album, “Wonder World.” The album is very self-reflective and authentic while covers topics such as overcoming negative mindsets, discovering and accepting one’s self-identity and female empowerment which she drew from personal experiences as well as from her experiences as a counselor. Wonder World features 6 original tracks and a cover of Joni Mitchell’s 1994 song “Borderline.”