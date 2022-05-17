Accessibility links

Border Crossings

Border Crossings: The Weight Band

Border Crossings: The Weight Band
Border Crossings: The Weight Band

The Weight Band's new albumShines Like Gold” is their second studio album recorded in 4 days during the height of the pandemic in 2020. It is the follow-up to 2018's “World Gone Mad.” The Weight Band creates a dynamic mix of eclectic blues, roadhouse rock, funky swamp pop, country soul, and folk music.

