Border Crossings: BLKBOK

Border Crossings: BLKBOK

BLKBOK released his debut album, “Black Book” in 2021. The album includes several compositions inspired by recent events, particularly that were meaningful to the black community that includes “George Floyd & The Struggle for Equality,” “Michelle’s Day at the White House” and “November 7th.”

